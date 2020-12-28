Ex-militants, yesterday, issued a 30-day ultimatum to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and the Federal Government to vacate property belonging to Government Ekpemupolo, otherwise known as Tompolo’s or face renewed hostilities in the Niger Delta.

The group under the aegis of the 21st Century Youths of the Niger Delta and Agitators With Conscience (21st CYNDAC) warned that the Ijaw nation and Niger Delta youths would no longer fold their hands and watch a leader of the region unjustly framed up politically and oppressed with federal might.

It urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently intervene over EFCC’s refusal to vacate Tompolo’s property and unfreeze his accounts.

A, e-mailed statement signed by its Coordinator, ‘General’ Izon Ebi, said Buhari’s intervention was urgently needed before the situation snowballed into another unrest and agitations in the Niger Delta region.

It is disheartening and provocative for the EFCC to refuse to obey a court decision of discharging and acquitting Government Ekpemupolo of wrongdoings.

“The treatment meted out on Tompolo and his family by the EFCC and other Federal Government agencies is the height of oppression on one of our leaders in the Niger Delta.

“We, therefore, call on President Buhari to quickly intervene to show that he means well for the Niger Delta region and its people as assured in the just concluded round table discussion between governors of the region, traditional rulers and other stakeholders,” the group stated.

It threatened that after 30 days, the militants would have no other choice, but to mobilise youths and women to occupy Tompolo’s property to enable the workers who have been out of their jobs due to the continued sealing of his firms and property to resume work immediately to enable them to fend for their families.

“The peace in the creeks of the Niger Delta can be attributed to Tompolo’s efforts and commitment to maintain peace. Therefore, the onus lies on the Federal Government to do the needful and vacate his property,” the statement added.

