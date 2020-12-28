Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

A MILITANT group, the 21st Century Youths of the Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience (21st CYNDAC), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to compel the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to vacate the property of Government Ekpemupolo (AKA) Tompolo and unfreeze his accounts.

A statement yesterday by the Coordinator, Izon Ebi, said the appeal became necessary to avoid another round of unrest and agitations in the Niger Delta.

The 21st CYNDAC said it was disheartening and provocative for the EFCC to disobey a court order which discharged and acquitted Tompolo of wrongdoings.

It said the unjust treatment was the height of oppression taken too far on one of the illustrious, beloved and most respected leaders of the Niger Delta.

The statement reads: “We call on President Buhari to intervene to show that he means well for the Niger Delta and its people as promised in the just-concluded roundtable between governors, traditional rulers and stakeholders in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“After 30 days of this appeal, we shall mobilise youths and women to occupy Tompolo’s properties to enable the workers resume so they can fend for their families.

“The peace in the creeks of the Niger Delta can be greatly attributed to Tompolo’s efforts and commitment to maintain peace. Therefore, the onus lies on the Federal Government to do the needful.”