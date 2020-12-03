Following his re-arrest, the Nigeria Police Force has extradited the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, from Niamey, Niger Republic.

Maina was apprehended in Niamey, the Nigerian capital on Monday, by the operatives of the NPF, International Criminal Police Organisation National Central Bureau, Abuja, in collaboration with their Nigerien counterparts.

The news was confirmed on the official handle of the Nigeria Police.

“ABDULRASHID MAINA EXTRADITED TO NIGERIA

“The Nigeria Police Force has extradited Abdulrashid Abdullahi Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), today, 3rd December 2020, to Nigeria from Niamey, Niger Republic.

“Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni while applauding the trans-national/inter-agency collaborations that led to the successful arrest and extradition of the wanted fugitive, assures that necessary legal actions will follow immediately,” the security organization tweeted.

Maina who is facing a 12-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N2 billion was previously granted bail after Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume stood in for him as a surety.

Suddenly, Maina went incommunicado. He was absent at his court sitting which held on September 29, 2020.

Last, week, the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang declared that Maina was going to be tried in absentia. Also, since Senator Ndume who stood in as surety for the fugitive failed to produce him in court, Justice Abang ordered Ndume’s arrest and he was remanded at the Kuje Correctional facility in the FCT. Ndume was bailed last week Friday.

However, after EFCC operatives learnt of Maina’s escape to Niger they swiftly moved to work with the country’s security forces to effect his arrest.

See photos from his extradition below:

