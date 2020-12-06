Nigeria’s former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday explained why from Owu kingdom cannot be accused of stealing. Obasanjo said this while speaking at the 29th Owu National Convention held at the palace of Owu Kuta in Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun State.

According to the former president, if any Owu indigene is caught stealing, questions concerning the paternity of the child should be thrown to the mother.

Obasanjo said:

“Whosoever is found stealing or linked with wayward act should be thoroughly investigated. He/she can never be an Owu person because Owu people do not steal.

“Or let’s say if a thief is caught and claimed to have come from Owu, such a person cannot be a true son or daughter of Owu. Owu are dignified people with high pedigrees of good conducts.

“Owu people do not steal. If you see any Owu indigene stealing, ask the mother where she brought him from. I want us indigenes to be more united. We are doing empowerment and giving out scholarships.”

Similarly, the host of the ceremony who is also the Olowu of Kuta in Osun State, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Maikama, while fielding questions from journalists, said Nigeria’s security challenges can be combated if traditional rulers are put in their rightful place.

The Nigerian Tribune reports that Oba Maikama said the reduction of traditional rulers’ powers is worsening security issues in the country.

The Oba said, “If the traditional institution is given its rightful place by being powerful and strong, security challenges in Nigeria would be a thing of the past.”

“It is absurd that constitutionally, monarchs have to take permission from a local government secretary before leaving the town. It says it reduces the powers of monarchs in Yoruba land.

“Obas in Yorubaland should not only be influential, they should be powerful too. The generation of youths especially those in politics should have a rethink and do the needful. If monarchs are given constitutional roles, insecurity will be tamed.”

