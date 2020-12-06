Breaking News

Ex-presidential aspirant, Akande dies at 77

An Ibadan-born billionaire, Chief Harry Akande, is dead. Akande, the Agba Oye of Ibadanland and one-time presidential aspirant, was born in 1943 in Ibadan. He was aged 77.

According to a statement by a member of the family, Olumide Akande, Chief Akande died in the early hours of yesterday.

The statement said: “Akande was an astute businessman of international repute whose legacy and influence cut across continents. 

“But by far his greatest passion was for a better Nigeria that guaranteed equity and justice for all. It is our fervent hope that this will be a reality in the not too distant future.” 





