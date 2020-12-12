The Lagos State Police Command says it has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of socialite and polo buff, Dapo Ojora.

The Street Journal had broken news of his death by suicide on Friday evening. Dapo Ojora who was the older brother to Toyin Saraki, wife to the former Senate president, Bukola Saraki , shot himself in the head.

The Lagos Police Command has urged members to await the result of their investigation instituted by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu and make their findings public.

The Street Journal had reported that there are indications that his death may not be unconnected to his marital woes with estranged wife, Patricia, who is a lawyer and an entrepreneur.

Their much celebrated marriage began having hiccups a few years ago and both decided to go their separate ways for undisclosed reasons. This was a huge blow to him especially because of the love he shared with his wife.

And much as Dapo Ojora tried to put up a brave face, his marriage problems was too hard for him to handle as he couldn’t bear to loose his loving wife.

Just last year, himself and his wife put their differences aside when they both hosted the creme of society to their daughter, Tara’s wedding to her beau, Folajimi Ayodeji, at their family house in Ikoyi, Lagos. Meanwhile, the former Senate president on Saturday morning, took to his twitter to confirm the death of his brother-in-law, adding that his brother inlaw’s death is being investigated by the police. “We are grateful to the Lagos State Police Command for commencing an investigation into the circumstances of his death, the outcome of which we await,” he wrote in a short statement. “As we mourn our irreparable and devastating loss, we appreciate the condolence messages and prayers that we have received. We seek your understanding that the family be allowed to grieve in private. “Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course. We ask that you continue to pray for the repose of Adedapo’s soul,” he said.

