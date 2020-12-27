A former Nigerian senator, Saidu Kumo, is dead.

Mr Kumo, 71, died Sunday after a brief illness, his son, Abubakar, told PREMIUM TIMES.

He died on Sunday at a Gwagwalada hospital in Abuja where he was receiving treatment for the undisclosed illness.

Mr Kumo represented Gombe Central Constituency in the Senate between 1999 and 2003 on the platform of the All Peoples Party (APP) which later became the All Nigeria Peoples Party.

He also served briefly as a special adviser to President Umaru Yar’Adua in 2008.

Details later…