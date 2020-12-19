The festive season is upon us, and football fans have another reason to be excited because DStv will be broadcasting a wealth of football from Europe during this period.

With major leagues in Europe already in full swing and Championship contenders already staking their claim, football lovers can expect an endless spread of action that will include many exciting football games.

One game to look out for is the match between Arsenal and Chelsea. Both London clubs will lock horns at the Emirates Stadium on Boxing day with Arsenal desperate for a change in fortunes.

Both teams have had opposite fortunes, with Chelsea looking like a Championship team and the Gunners struggling for form. This game will be live on SuperSport Premier League channel.

In Spain, the LaLiga will also come thick and fast with over 50 matches scheduled from December 21st to January 12th. A special one to keep an eye on is the game between erstwhile table-toppers Real Sociedad and Atlético Madrid on December 21st. With both teams in great form, this is one match nobody wants to miss.

In the Serie A, AC Milan will hope to continue their run of form as we enter into the festive period. The Milan giants are currently unbeaten in the league this season and will be confident of bagging another win when they face Lazio on December 23rd.

Catch all these exciting games and many more this period on SuperSport Premier League, La Liga and Serie A live and in HD on DStv. SuperSport channels are available on Compact, Compact Plus and Premium packages.

