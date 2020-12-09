The former National Vice-Chairman (South-South), All Progressives Congress, Hilliard Eta, has rejected his expulsion by the National Executive Committee of the party, which met at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

He described the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee as an illegal contraption, which had no constitutional powers to make pronouncements on issues it had so far delved into concerning the party. He said he remained the acting chairman of the party.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the committee attended by the President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, and other party chieftains.

El-Rufai stated, “The National Executive Committee of the party approved the extension of the tenure of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee led by Mai Mala Buni, which expires on December 25, 2020, for another six-month period, to terminate on June 30, 2021.

“This is to enable the Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee to conclude its assignment as laid before NEC. NEC has also donated its powers as enshrined in Articles 13.3 subsection 5 and 13.3 subsection 6 of the APC Constitution to the Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee.”

El-Rufai added, “The third resolution is that NEC approved the expulsion of Ntufam Hilliard Eta from the party for flouting the directives of NEC to discontinue all litigation against the party and its members.

“The fourth resolution is that NEC approved the immediate dissolution of the party organs at the polling unit, ward, local government, state and zonal levels as well as the non-National Working Committee component of the National Executive Committee as well as their immediate reconstitution and composition of the dissolved excos to serve in their respective offices in a caretaker committee capacity, but excluding the non-NWC members of NEC.”

While reacting to the announcement of his expulsion, Eta said, “You are aware that I’m in court based on the fact that even the NEC of June 25 was an illegal meeting and today’s (Tuesday’s) meeting again is an illegality built on illegality; it is a nullity.

“And you are also aware that there is a Supreme Court judgment that whenever a member of an organisation is in court pertaining to that organisation, the power of discipline is divested from that organisation on the person in court.

“So, the illegal contraption cannot speak for NEC that is not properly constituted. Even if it was properly constituted, the NEC of a party cannot take the place of the courts. I’m in court and I await a judicial pronouncement on the matter.”

He added, “I’m the acting National Chairman of the APC. And as the acting National Chairman of the party, if you go through our constitution, the only organ that can discipline me is the convention of the party. I am a constitutionalist.”

Also speaking on the issue, aggrieved members of the party under the aegis of the Concerned APC Members said those, who attended the NEC meeting where the decision to expel Eta was taken, should be in a position to ask if proper procedure was followed.

The spokesman for the group, according to The Punch said, “It is surprising that the Mai Mala Buni-led committee that is supposed to be reconciling people is expelling members, what do they want to achieve?

“We want our governors to know that we need people to build this party; there were people, who used their sweat, blood and resources to build this party and they cannot be forced out of the house they suffered to build. We want Mr President to look into these issues unless he is not interested in the APC surviving beyond 2023.”

Like this: Like Loading...