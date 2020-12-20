Stakeholders in the engineering profession have lamented the near exclusion of its members in major policy-making and implementation measures of the Federal Government.

Speaking at the induction of 26 new members by Nigeria Society of Engineering (NSE), Awka Branch, a member of the House of Representatives for Nnewi North, Nnewi South, and Ekwusigo Constituency, Hon. Chris Azubuogu said engineers should be part of policy formulation and implementation to bridge the infrastructural gap.

Azubuogu, who spoke after he was awarded a Professional Excellence Service Award by the Society said:

“We have to develop a triple helix approach to link government, industry, and academia towards resolving economic/development challenges facing us. We cannot achieve growth without strategic synergy between government, industry/business, and academia.”

According to him, engineers must collaborate with other professionals to set agenda for state development, especially now that there is a serious infrastructural gap.

Azubuogu said the right synergy would enable the different groups to work together in the quest to scale up skills, technological innovations, and infrastructural development, beginning with science and technology teaching and learning.

The NSE State Chairman, Engineer Martin Agbili, handed over the mantle of leadership to Engr. Dr. Victor Odinaka Okonkwo and presented the Professional Excellence Award on President and Chairman in Council of NSE, Engr. Babagana Mohammed, condemned the non-involvement of engineers in policymaking and implementation in some states of the federation.

