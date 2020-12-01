Eleven of the nation’s 27 power plants did not generate any megawatts of electricity on Monday as a result of several factors, including the expiration of insurance cover and gas supply shortage.

Other factors responsible for the shutdown of the plants included grid collapse, fire outbreak, maintenance, frequency response and rupturing of gas pipeline.

According to Punch, the number of plants sitting idle rose to eleven as of 6:00 am on Monday, from seven on Sunday following the collapse of the national grid.

The national grid collapsed on Sunday morning after multiple tripping, plunging parts of the country into a total blackout for hours.

Total power generation in the country fell to 4,324 megawatts as of 6 am on Monday from 4,469.90MW the previous day, according to data obtained from the Nigerian Electricity System Operator.

The data showed that the idle plants included five of those built under the National Integrated Power Project, namely Alaoji, Sapele II, Olorunsogo II, Ihovbor and Gbarain.

One of the NIPP plants, Ihovbor, was out due to expired insurance cover, according to the data.

The other idle plants were Afam IV&V, Afam VI, Ibom Power, AES, ASCO and Rivers IPP.

Two units plants (GT11 and GT12) at Afam IV & V were said to have been scrapped; GT13, 14 and 16 out on blade failure; while GT17 and GT18 out due to gas constraint.

Sapele’s GT1 and GT2 were out due to gas constraint, while GT3 GT4 out on maintenance.

Alaoji’s GT1 and GT2 were out due to high air inlet differential pressure; GT3 out on maintenance and GT4 awaiting spare part.

At Olorunsogo, GT1 was out on inspection; GT2 out for combustion inspection; GT3 due to gas constraint, and GT4 out due to cooling water system leakage.

