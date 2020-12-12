Dubai skyline | Image: AP



Emirates Airlines is making travels to Dubai more attractive with a complimentary stay at the JW Marriot Marquis Dubai, one of the world’s tallest 5-star hotels. The skyscraper hotel features award-winning dining options, its own shopping galleria and a world-renowned spa; and is conveniently located near attractions like the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Opera.

Customers who book return Economy tickets to Dubai from December 2 to 23 for travel from December 6, 2020 to February 28, 2021 will be eligible for a complimentary one night stay at the JW Marriot Marquis on their first night in Dubai, while travellers booked in First and Business Class will receive two complimentary nights’ stay from the day of arrival.

The airline will also provide generous baggage allowance; hence passengers returning to Emirates destinations in Africa, including Nigeria, can go home with one extra piece of luggage.

Fly better on Emirates and enjoy over 4,500 channels of entertainment on ice – the airline’s award-winning inflight entertainment system, as well as regionally inspired meals and complimentary beverages.

Emirates customers can travel with peace of mind with the airline’s flexible booking options and newly introduced multi-risk travel insurance including COVID-19 cover with every flight.

Emirates has also implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees.

Emirates has been rated the safest airline in the world in its response to the COVID-19 Pandemic according to the Safe Travel Barometer. It has the highest ‘Safe Travel Score’ among 230+ airlines evaluated worldwide. The score is based on an independent audit of 26 health and safety parameters evaluating safety protocols, traveller convenience and service excellence announced by airlines.

Dubai is open and ready to welcome tourists with the highest levels of safety protocols in place to keep its residents and visitors safe. The vibrant, cosmopolitan city has an eclectic mix of offerings including impressive beaches, world-class shopping, and fine dining restaurants.

As a safety precaution, all passengers arriving in Dubai must take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test up to four days prior to their date of travel (maximum 96 hours). You may be required to take another test at Dubai Airports upon arrival. Children under the age of 12 and passengers with a severe or moderate disability are exempt from the PCR test.

In Dubai, it is mandatory to wear a mask in public places at all times including on Emirates flights, however children below the age of six who struggle with wearing masks are exempted from wearing them. You can remove your mask when you are seated at a restaurant or café. Social distancing is also practised throughout the city and at all venues including on public transport.

Hotels in Dubai, including the JW Marriot Marquis, use contactless check in and rooms are sanitised for safety. All indoor venues including malls enforce mandatory temperature checks at the entrance and employ digital safety guidelines including contactless menus at restaurants.

Dubai is a haven for thrill seekers and all outdoor and sports activities are operating with safety restrictions and protocols. This includes helicopter rides, hot air balloons, desert safari, desert camping, dhow cruises, kayaking and more. All sports activities that can be practised individually or with 5 people or less have resumed. This includes sky diving and renting of jet skis, boats and bicycles. Dubai’s beaches are open and safe with social distancing. Global Village has also opened on 25 October 2020 for its 25th season, with strict precautionary measures in place.