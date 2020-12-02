Following the attack on Isokoko Police station in the Isale Oja area of Agege and the eventual looting of arms and ammunition from the armoury by hoodlums, videos and pictures have emerged clearly showing the faces of the culprits.

The Street Journal reports that the attack on the police station occurred on Wednesday, October 21 after the peaceful #EndSARS protest was hijacked by miscreants.

According to reports, the attack took place despite the presence of police officers whose efforts to repel the hoodlums ended in futility. The police rented bullets in the air around the station, located closed to the ever-busy Agege market until the miscreants overpowered them.

“The police must have fired up to 50 bullets but the hoodlums were not moved. Those that had jerry cans of petrol must have been up to 100. They succeeded in setting the station on fire,” a source who spoke to newsmen said.

Below are some pictures from the scene;

Video from the scene:

In an aftermath of the hijacked protest, the Lagos Police Command disclosed that over 25 stations were destroyed.

According to the police, stations burnt include those at Orile, Amukoko, Layeni, Ilasamaja, Ikotun, Ajah, Igando, Elemoro, Makinde, Onipanu, Ebute Ero, Pen-Cinema, Isokoko, Alade, Cele, Igbo Elerin, Shibiri, Gbagada, Onilekere, Makoko, Daleko, Asahun, Makinyo, Amuwo-Odofin, Anti-Kidnapping, Surulere.

Others that were vandalised but not burnt were Ojo, Ojodu, Mowo, PPL and Morogbo.

