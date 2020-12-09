Barely a week after it won Torino International Film Festival’s Achille Valdata Award in Italy, Nigerian feature film, Eyimofe (This is My Desire) has again been selected for the 42nd edition of the Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF), which opened on December 2 and ends on December 10, in Cairo, Egypt.

The film, which had its world premiere at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival, will be screened in the International Panorama section of the festival, alongside other films such as Along the Sea (Umibe No Kanojotachi), Apples (Mila), Back to The Wharf (Feng Ping Lang Jing), Exil, Midnight Swan, One of These Days and Servants. The Third War (La Troisième Guerre), Thou Shalt Not Hate (Non Odiare) Wildland (Kød & Blod) and Ziyara will also screen in this category.

Launched in 1976 by the writer-critic Kamal el-Mallakh to enhance the role of Egypt in the world of filmmaking and cinema, as well as serve as a bridge between the cultures of the world, the Cairo International Film Festival is a yearly internationally accredited film festival held in Cairo Opera House. Since inception, it has taken place every year, except for 2011 and 2013, when it was cancelled due to budget limitations and political instability.

The event is the only international competitive feature film festival recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Associations) in the Arab world and Africa, as well as the oldest in this category.

Egypt has enjoyed a strong cinematic tradition since the art of filmmaking was first developed, in 1896. The country is famously called Hollywood of the East among the Arab World for its long reputable filmmaking history of more than 120 years, wide-reach to more than 400 million Arab speakers and inhabitants in the Middle East. It is also respected for its strong influence on all the Arab Nation by its Art production of thousands of film pictures, series, theatre plays and music.

Set in Lagos, Nigeria, Eyimofe is a two-chapter film that follows the stories of Mofe (Jude Akuwudike), a factory technician, and Rosa (Temi Ami-Williams), a hairdresser, on their quest for what they believe will be a better life on foreign Shores.

The film is presented by GDN Studios, directed by twin brothers Arie and Chuko Esiri and produced by Melissa Adeyemo. It was funded entirely in Nigeria, shot on 16mm and filmed across 48 locations in Lagos. Executive Producers include Maiden Alex Ibru, Toke Alex Ibru, Olorogun Oskar Ibru, Kayode Akindele and Ifeoma Esiri.

Since its world premiere, the film has been selected for different international festivals, including Indie Lisboa International Film Festival in Portugal, BFI London Film Festival in the UK, Mostra Sao Paolo International Film Festival in Brazil, Cinecitta International Film Festival (CIFF) in the Netherlands, Valladolid International Film Festival in Spain, The Viennale in Austria, Sharjah Film Platform festival in UAE, Vancouver International Film Festival in Canada, AFI Film Festival in the USA, Thessaloniki International Film Festival in Greece, New Horizons International Film Festival in Poland, Torino Film Festival in Italy, Hainan Island International Film Festival (HIFF) in China.

Now, with the recent festival selections in France and Egypt, Eyimofe has been exposed to festival audiences in 16 countries – representing Nigeria everywhere it travels to.

