Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa is reportedly happy over the condition of the pitch at the Ikenne home of Remo Stars after helping Heartland FC of Owerri to a pre-season goalless draw midweek.

Ezenwa said he was thrilled with the quality of the hybrid geotech turf at the Ikenne Stadium which was constructed by Nigeria’s leading stadium construction outfit, Monimichelle.

He has, therefore, urged NPFL clubs and the various state governments to partner Monimichelle as a way of getting the state of the art pitch at all league venues across the country.

“If we have this kind of pitch at all the league venues, fans would see the best of football. What we have here in Ikenne is the same with what the same company constructed in Aba,” the 32-year-old former Enyimba goal-minder said. “I played for Enyimba and I know the Enyimba stadium in Aba boasts of one best pitch in the country.

“ I want to see this kind of pitch in Owerri and I would plead that other states should partner with Monimichelle. He is doing a damn good job.”

Ezenwa stressed that those who want the nation’s domestic league to grow must think first of the playing surface: “When you play on a good pitch, you are able to express yourself better and this is why I am drumming my support for Monimichelle.

“Since this is an indigenous company with the right expertise there is need to get him construct this lush green turfs all over the country…that is the way to go,” explained Ezenwa.