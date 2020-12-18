Officers of the Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have nabbed one Amos John Ewuga, who has been posing as a Major in the Nigerian Army.

It was gathered that the 46-year-old Ewuga was arrested by the Corps for alleged job racketeering, impersonation, and fraud.

Confirming the development, a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammed Suraju Idris, noted that the NSCDC swiftly swung into action after receiving several complaints against the suspect.

The statement said that the Corps mounted surveillance and arrested him along Akwanga-Keffi-Abuja road.

Ewuga, who hails from Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state, according to the command, has been impersonating and posing as a Major in the Nigerian Army and defrauding innocent citizens of the state.

After being nabbed, Ewuga allegedly confessed to the crime, adding that he has extorted millions of naira from innocent job seekers both within and outside Nasarawa state.

He said he defrauded his victims by promising to provide job opportunities for them in the Nigerian Army, Air Force, Navy and other paramilitary agencies.

Among items recovered from him was a dark-tinted Army colour Highlander Jeep with registration number RBC 398 JM,

The command noted that Ewuga will be charged to court once investigations are concluded.

