By Oziegbe Okoeki

Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday presented cheques worth N60million to families of police officers who lost their lives during the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protests

The governor presented the cheques of N10 million each to six families at the 14th annual town hall meeting on security organised by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

He said the state government would give scholarship to the children of the fallen officers.

Sanwo-Olu said: “As we rebuild our state, security remains our top priority. We will continue to expand and improve on our security architecture until we achieve a world-class system.

“We recognise that socio-economic growth is meaningless without an efficient security apparatus in place.

“As the chief security officer of the state, my solemn promise to all law-abiding citizens is that Lagos State will always be for them.

“We will stop at nothing to flush out all criminal elements whose sole aim is to foment chaos and perpetrate crime.

“Let me sound this note of warning. There is no hiding place for criminals and bandits in Lagos State.”

Sanwo-Olu said the state government has committed N32.76 billion to public order and safety in 2021 Appropriation Bill.

He said the state also committed N9.16billion to social protection in the same budget “to critically address other contributors to crime like substance abuse, youth unemployment and poor education”.

The governor said the state government presented 120 vehicles to the security agencies in the last 100 days, in addition to the creation of additional area command in Ilashe and provision of logistics for all the formations in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Although there appears to be an increase in the criminal activities of late because of the extensive destruction of police assets, it is important to state that we are currently establishing makeshift offices for the operations of the police.’’