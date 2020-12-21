The family of the late newspaper publisher, businessman and politician, Sam Nda-Isaiah, has announced the programme for his funeral.

A statement by the deceased’s younger brother, Abraham Nda-Isaiah, said the activities for the burial will start on Wednesday.

Mr Nda-Isaiah, 58, died on December 11 after a brief illness.

Dignitaries expected at the events, which would commence by noon on Wednesday with virtual tributes, include former heads of state, Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The foremost traditional ruler in Niger State, Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, is also expected to participate in the events. Mr Nda-Isaiah held the traditional title of Kakakin Nupe or spokesperson of the Nupe people, among several other traditional titles.

The family also said the federal government and the Niger State government, late Mr Nda-Isaiah’s home state, would send strong delegations to the events.

The Service of Songs will be held on Sunday, December 27 at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja at 3 p.m.

“He will be interred on Monday, December 28, 2020 at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja at 10 a.m. in what would be an invitation-only ceremony,” the younger Nda-Isaiah stated.

Late Mr Nda-Isaiah was a pharmacist, entrepreneur, publisher and politician. His passing has drawn an outpouring of grief across the country and abroad.

A statement from his family announcing the death penultimate Friday had said Mr Nda-Isaiah “was a family man, serial entrepreneur and visioner, passionate politician, and above all, a man of faith.”

Although he trained as a pharmacist, “Sam”, as he was fondly called, adopted journalism as his profession and earned a mark for himself having founded the LEADERSHIP Newspaper titles, National Economy and AYAU, the first daily Hausa newspaper.

He was also a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and contested for its presidential ticket in 2014.

He is survived by his aged mother, wife, children and siblings.