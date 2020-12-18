Many who had looked forward to paying their final respects to late polo buff and socialite, Dapo Ojora, were hugely disappointed as the funeral which was earlier scheduled to take place today got cancelled.
The funeral service was supposed to be live streamed on Youtube due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
No reason was given for the cancellation and rescheduling but a new date has now been fixed for the final funeral rites which will take place on Tuesday December 22nd at the same venue, The Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina at 11pm.
While thanking friends and well wishers who attended his service of songs at the Lagos Polo Club, Ikoyi, Dapo’s only sister, Toyin Saraki, wife to the former senate president, Bukola Saraki now the eldest of the two Ojora offsprings, took to her twitter page to make the announcement of the cancellation and the the new funeral date.
She said, “The Ojora Royal Family thanks all mourners and well-wishers for their kind attendance at the Service of Songs in tribute to their dearly departed beloved Prince Adedapo Adelanke Ojora. We wish to announce that the Funeral Service for Prince Adedapo Adelanke will now hold at 11am on Tuesday 22nd December, at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos.
Comments