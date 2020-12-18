Many who had looked forward to paying their final respects to late polo buff and socialite, Dapo Ojora, were hugely disappointed as the funeral which was earlier scheduled to take place today got cancelled.

The funeral service was supposed to be live streamed on Youtube due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

No reason was given for the cancellation and rescheduling but a new date has now been fixed for the final funeral rites which will take place on Tuesday December 22nd at the same venue, The Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina at 11pm.

While thanking friends and well wishers who attended his service of songs at the Lagos Polo Club, Ikoyi, Dapo’s only sister, Toyin Saraki, wife to the former senate president, Bukola Saraki now the eldest of the two Ojora offsprings, took to her twitter page to make the announcement of the cancellation and the the new funeral date.

She said, “The Ojora Royal Family thanks all mourners and well-wishers for their kind attendance at the Service of Songs in tribute to their dearly departed beloved Prince Adedapo Adelanke Ojora. We wish to announce that the Funeral Service for Prince Adedapo Adelanke will now hold at 11am on Tuesday 22nd December, at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos.

“Please be advised, that Tuesday 22nd December is the updated funeral obsequies schedule. We appreciate your prayers. Amen.” Yesterday, the management of Ikoyi Polo club of which Dapo was an active member till his last breath, thought it the right thing to do, to give him a befitting farewell. And in collaboration with his family, a service of songs was conducted for him on the grounds of one of the places he is most happiest at, the main field of the Lagos Polo Club. Besides members of the Polo club, others who were present at the service of songs were his friends and family members some of who include the former senate president, Bukola Saraki and his wife, Toyin Saraki nee Ojora who is the late Dapo’s younger sister. Pastor Paul Adefarasin and his wife, Ifeanyi. Pastor Paul was a close friend of late Dapo. Also present at the service of songs was his estranged wife, Patricia and her children with him.

Like this: Like Loading...