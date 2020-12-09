As friends, family, colleagues and well-wishers gathered 35 days after the sudden death of 26-year-old Oluwadara Abimbola Rhodes, an editorial member of CNBC Africa, the pain of the loss was intensely felt at her memorial service held at the weekend.

Guests could not help but grieve Dara’s demise as they beheld some of her works with The Guardian and CNBC Africa curated in art works, quotes and pictures that showcased her exploit and impact on the community, her pursuit of a sane and clean environment and development of the nation, among other things she poured her energy into.

Dara, born on August 1, 1994, was a highly effective young professional with experience in live and recorded TV production, digital journalism and print media. She founded ‘Exposed Lagosian’, a blog that examines and deals with a wide range of subjects on the Nigerian situation and her opinions on everyday life.

In one of her quotes, the deceased wrote: “Relax and enjoy the time you have with your friends, children, husband and family. After all, it is all you’ve got with them. Nonetheless, never forget that there really is a time for everything and one of your main goals should be doing the right thing at the right time.”

Described by her former colleagues as a person that cared about the country, Dara will be remembered for her role in creating great content for CNBC and other platforms.

Josephine Obanor, who worked with the deceased for 10 years, said: “She used to call me mama. She was a good girl who loved God so much. She always talked about God, and she had a tender heart, always ready to give and very respectful. Her passing away is painful but God knows everything.

CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa, said: “I worked with Dara for several years. She was part of the editorial team at CNBC Africa and was responsible for managing the material we were sharing with The Guardian. One of the things I will miss about her is her smile and warmness. She laughed a lot, even though she was dedicated to her work. It was always a pleasure to work with her, because you will laugh a lot.”

Speaking on their time together, her sister, Tioluwani Rhodes, said: “Dara was a lot of things; she was energetic, playful, kind-hearted, wise, ambitious, loved God so much and was an amazing person all over. I am going to miss her presence forever; I wish she was here with us.”