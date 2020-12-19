By Bose Adelaja

A family of six, truck driver and his motor boy weekend, escaped being burnt to death when a tanker laden with 44,000 litres of diesel was gutted by fire on Otedola Bridge along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

The family of six were the occupants of a car that was hit by the tanker which caught fire along the expressway.

The two other victims were the tanker driver and his motor boy.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 5.30pm, when the tanker belonging to Rivers State Government was travelling outward Lagos.

However, one of the tyres of the tanker reportedly caught fire while the vehicle was on motion.

Fortunately for the driver who was simply identified as Mr Uche, people around the area drew his attention to the situation but rather than stop and attend to the tyre, he reportedly reversed the tanker and this caused further damages whereby, a private car conveying a family of six was hit from the rear.

The truck driver who later recounted his ordeal said he suddenly discovered that the tanker was rolling back on motion and thereafter hit the private car conveying the family.

The aftermath of the incident resulted into traffic gridlock which cut off many travellers from the axis.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard, Lagos State Acting Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye said the incident did not record any fatality or casualty.

Also, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said the situation was under control as at 7pm