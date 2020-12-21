Activities for the burial of Sam Nda-Isaiah, the late chairman of Leadership Group, will commence on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In a statement on Sunday, Abraham Nda-Isaiah, the deceased’s brother, said the burial activities will begin with virtual tributes on Wednesday.

“The Service of Songs will hold on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja at 3pm,” he said.

“He will be interred on Monday, December 28, 2020 at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja at 10am in what would be an invitation-only ceremony.”

He said dignitaries expected to attend the event include Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, former heads of state; Etsu Nupe, a traditional ruler in Niger state, and Yahaya Abubakar.

The late Nda-Isaiah who was a pharmacist, entrepreneur, politician, and media mogul, died on December 11th after a brief illness.

Nda-Isaiah was said to have attended the inaugural meeting of the board of economists of the National Economy, another of his publications days before his death, in Abuja where he described Nigeria’s lot as standing in front of a moving train, warning that something must be done fast to avert a disaster.

At the meeting, he also sounded a stern warning that if Nigeria does not prepare well and fast before the start of the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), the country may stand to lose massively, its economic fortunes to smaller but more prepared neighbours.

His family described him as a “family man, serial entrepreneur and visioner, passionate politician, and above all, a man of faith”.

The media mogul is survived by his mother, wife, children and siblings.

Born on May 1, 1962, Sam Nda-Isiah was a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress. He was one of the party’s presidential aspirants for the 2015 election.

He alongside former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Governor Rochas Okorocha and former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso among others lost the ticket to President Muhammadu Buhari who later won the election by beating the then incumbent, Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party.