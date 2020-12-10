Enhanced agricultural output is one of the ways through which Nigeria is looking to diversify its economy away from crude oil and one company is leading the charge to ensure the country can anchor its sustainability through backward integration in dairy production.

To make this a reality, frozen dairy giant, Fan Milk Plc, a Danone Company has therefore commenced the clearing of the proposed site allocated by the Ogun State Government to host its flagship dairy farm within the Odeda Farm Institute, in the Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The company is embarking on the project as part of its commitment to improving the engagement of local farmers and community participation in dairy farming, which is in alignment with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s backward integration programme for the improvement of local milk production and reinforcement of the Federal Government’s initiative to sustain the economy and achieving food self-sufficiency in the country.

The Managing Director of Fan Milk Plc, Mr Ferdinand Mouko, stated that the company was delighted by the support it has received for the project from the Ogun



State Government, which ensured that the land allocation was completed in record time.

“We are confident that Fan Milk’s and Danone’s dairy backward integration project will enhance the livelihood for dairy farmers in Ogun State who will leverage the support and the relevant experience Danone has developed along its journey in Africa,” he said.

He disclosed that the company’s project team had already moved to the site to commence land-clearing and other preliminary preparations to ensure an accelerated process for the project implementation.

Fan Milk Plc which has been manufacturing ice cream, as well as other frozen dairies and juice in Nigeria and West Africa for the past 59-years, will receive technical support from its parent company, Danone, a leading multi-local food and beverage company with recognised expertise in Fresh Dairy Products in over 120 markets worldwide.

The company will also leverage key learnings for its pilot project in Nigeria from Danone, which has been in existence for over 100 years, actively contributing across stages in the dairy value chain.

Ogun state, southwest Nigeria is one of the most industrialised cities in the country. The state shares borders with Lagos, the nation’s commercial hub and is the gateway to other parts of Nigeria.