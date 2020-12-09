Citing the inability local food demand, the Food Growers Association of Nigeria (FOGAN), the umbrella body for peasant and rural farmers, has supported the call on the federal government to reopen the land borders

FOGAN President, Joseph Owolabi, during a press conference in Abuja, stated: “Nigerian population is too large; our farmers who are majorly subsistent and are unable to meet the growing demand for food. So, the re-opening of the borders will not in any way affect local production. It will rather boost the economy and reduce the high prices of food.”

He attributed the rising cost of food to low production, saying most farmers who produce the bulk of food crops are rural farmers who still use traditional farming techniques.

Owolabi said: “The association will train the grassroots farmers in modern farming techniques and provide modern equipment for farmers. The association will initiate measures aimed at preserving and protecting the interest of the members

“The association is partnering with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in providing sprayers, seedlings, tractors and other equipment at an affordable rate. FOGAN has also partnered with the Nigeria Institute of Soil Science to make the seeders robust. We will also provide silos to store all perishable or non-perishable crops in all 774 local governments.”