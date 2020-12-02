• Youth flay leaders for insecurity in North



The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has called on the federal and Borno governments to compensate families of its members recently killed in the state.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, the body’s president, Farouk Mudi, said the measure would boost morale of other planters nationwide.

He noted that the intention of the insurgents was to downgrade the national economy, saying any onslaught was akin to economic assault. He said: “Despite the killings, we enjoin Nigerian farmers to still go out to the field to plant. We believe that current insecurity is sabotage on the Nigerian economy. It is to discourage people from going to farm. But we refuse to be discouraged.”

Besides, National President of Commercial Farmers Association of Nigeria, Dr. Jones Ozuzu, faulted the statement credited to presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, where he was quoted, as saying growers must obtain security clearance before farming.

He wondered how many security clearances they would need to farm, urging retraction, as any strike by farmers would spell doom for the country.

Similarly, National President of Sorghum Farmers Association of Nigeria, Lawal Yakubu, urged wider consultation prior to reopening of the nation’s borders. He said it was important to evaluate the merits and demerits of the decision.

Also, President of Cotton Association of Nigeria, Ado Sule, said in the face of inadequate manpower in the security architecture, farmers should establish community associations to secure themselves and produce.

MEANWHILE, the North East Youth Progressive Alliance has attitude of the region’s leaders to its insecurity. During a news briefing yesterday in Bauchi, the Convener General, Hussain Saraki, stated: “North is bleeding, and no one seems to care. The leaders among us have remained silent. They are watching over innocent people being slaughtered, while thousands are being displaced and made refugees in their own country.”