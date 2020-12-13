After reportedly flouting COVID-19 guidelines in Uganda, fast-rising Nigerian artiste, Omah Lay was arrested by officers of the Uganda police force in Kampala.

Omah Lay’s arrest was confirmed on Twitter by Luk Owoyesigyire, Assistant Superintendent of Police and Deputy Police Spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan Police.

The singer whose real name is Stanley Omah Didia was arrested after his performance last night at The Big Brunch, which held at Speke Resort, Wavamunno Rd, Kampala, Uganda.

Owoyesigyire also confirmed that Dungu Ivan, the manager of the venue where Omah Lay performed and Prim Kasana, the event manager were arrested alongside the artiste.

According to the Ugandan news outlet, The Independent, the organizers of the event disguised the show as a lunch and dinner event but later on, at night started inviting artists to perform.

The publication added that Omah Lay and the others were held at Katwe police station and are being charged with doing “acts that are likely to cause the spread of infectious disease Covid-19.”

It was gathered that the Ugandan president, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, suspended music concerts and that directive still stands.

Similarly, Uganda’s Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 461 new confirmed coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases in the country to 27,532.

However, at about 6:00 pm on Sunday, Nigerian music & entertainment consultant, Bizzle Osikoya revealed that Omah Lay had been released and he was already at the airport en route Nigeria with his manager.

Like this: Like Loading...