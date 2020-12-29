By Festus Ahon, Asaba

A fatal accident, involving a Luxurious bus and a Toyota Sienna, Tuesday claimed 15 lives at Alifekede, along the busy Benin/Onitsha expressway in Ika South Local Government Area, Delta State.

A reliable source said the Luxurious bus ran over the Sienna car which was reportedly driving against traffic, lamenting that the accident caused pandemonium in the community.

The source said five persons were brought out dead from the damaged vehicles, some others were brought out unconscious while some sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

According to the source, another 10 passengers were confirmed dead at the hospital by Doctors, adding that officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC were involved in the rescue operations.

The Head of Operations of the Delta State Command of the FRSC, Mr Bakare Adesina, who confirmed the incident, could not, however, give further details as at press time.

Vanguard News Nigeria