The Kano State Police Command has arrested a 50-year-old man identified as Adamu Musa, his son, Sule Mallam and grandson, Isyaku Sule for allegedly hacking their neighbour, who they claimed was a kidnapper, and his 5-year-old daughter to death.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at Gomo Village, Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano state.

The incident was confirmed by the Kano Police Spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Kiyawa, in a statement issued on Tuesday night, December 22, 2020.

The statement disclosed that Mr Musa, his three sons, two of which are at large, and his grandson invaded Madunkuri settlement in Gomo Village and attacked and killed one 30-year-old Kabiru Ya’u and his daughter Harira Kabiru.

Mr Musa, according to the police, confessed to have directed his three children to kill the victim over suspicions that he was a kidnapper.

The suspects were arrested 119 days after hacking the deceased and his daughter with machetes and bamboo sticks on August 26.

The statement read:

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police Kano State Command, CP Habu A. Sani, immediately directed a team of Operation Puff Adder led by DSP Shehu Dahiru to arrest the culprits. The team swung into action, followed up, and on the 19/12/2020, 115 days after the incident, arrested; Adamu Musa (50-year-old), Sule Mallam (30-year-old), Isyaku Sule (27-year-old), a Father, Son and Grandson respectively. All of the same address and neighbours to the deceased.

“Upon investigation, the father confessed to having directed his three sons and his grandson to kill the victim on the allegation that the deceased is a suspected kidnapper.

“The suspects confessed they used Machetes and Bamboo Sticks to hack the victims to death.

“Investigation is in progress for the arrest of the remaining culprits. The suspects will be charged to court after completion of the investigation.”

