Two second-half goals were all visiting Kwara United required to secure maximum points against a lacklustre Plateau team in Jos.

In spite of near-perfect ball possession by the home team, it was the visitors that exhibited good composure and resilience in converting chances to inflict defeat on Plateau United.

Kwara keeper, Abdulateef Ishola point-blank saves gingered the Afonja Warriors to pick the points on the road.

Plateau will have to blame their approach which was not impressive in the attack and the defence losing concentration, especially in the second half. Jide Fatokun punished the home side in the 62nd with Akila Jesse failure to effectively clear out a loose ball as Fatokun capitalised to release a powerful shot at close range for the opener.

Five minutes later, Kwara caught Plateau on the counter through the right as Kabiru Balogun low drive was connected by Michael Ohanu header for the second goal of the day.

Perhaps, Plateau United defeat could be attributed to no fewer than seven regular players down with different ailments which an apologetic skipper Charles Henlong gave as an excuse.

“As the skipper of the team, I want to apologise to our supporters on the team’s poor performance today, it’s a pity that majority of the team regular players are not feeling well including myself but I had to play the match. However, we have to make up in subsequent games to restore our supporters’ faith in us.”

Kwara coach, Abdullahi Biffo believes that the tactical discipline of the team gave his side the victory on the road.

“Our performance in the second half with resilient defending and not conceding while converting our chances are responsible for today’s victory,” The tactician reminiscences.

npfl.ng

Vanguard News Nigeria