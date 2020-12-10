Former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose says President Muhammadu Buhari does not have regard for the legislature and judiciary.

Reacting to Buhari’s failure to honour the house of representatives summon over the rising insecurity in the country, Fayose asked: “How else do you describe a dictator?”

On December 1, the lower legislative chamber of the national assembly had passed a resolution asking the president to appear before it.

After meeting with the president at Aso Rock, Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, had announced that Buhari had agreed to meet with the lawmakers.

Thursday was fixed for the meeting and the president was expected to address a joint session of the national assembly.

But on Wednesday, Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), said the national assembly does not have the power to summon Buhari.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Fayose, a strong critic of the president, said he knew and said it that Buhari would not honour the summon. He said Nigerians were misled to have elected Buhari.

“I said it on December 1, that President Buhari won’t honour the House of Reps invitation on the worsened security situation in the country. Truly he didn’t. With a democratically elected President who does not have regard for other arms of govt,- how else do you describe a dictator,” Fayose wrote.

“Before and after 2015, those of you who were opposed to my views on the Buhari’s Presidency then cannot but agree today that Nigerians were misled to have elected him. Methinks they should publicly apologize for misleading Nigerians just like others have been doing.”

Earlier this week, PDP members in the House of Representative had called for an impeachment of the president. The leader of the PDP caucus in the house of representatives, Hon Chinda, said in a statement that the president is guilty of “gross incompetence and continuous breach” of his constitutional powers to ensure the security of Nigerians.

The caucus likened him to Emperor Nero, an emperor of ancient Rome who is fabled to have “fiddled while Rome burned”. They asked Nigerians to “wake up” their representatives in the legislative chamber to commence Buhari’s impeachment process.