The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is presently in crisis of Coronavirus (COVID-19) second wave as cases is getting alarming, it was learnt at the weekend.

Director Public Health and Human Services Secretariat, FCT Administration, Dr. Josephine Okechukwu disclosed this through a video which she sheared on social media.

Okechukwu, came down with COVID-19 on December 3, 2020 and was discharged from a treatment centre within Abuja on the 19 December, 2020.

The doctor who is in charge of those treating COVID-19 carriers expressed worries that the cases in the FCT is getting alarming and may result to disaster if the spread of COVID-19 is not curbed in the nation’s capital.

Giving the break down of the cases, Dr. Okechukwu said: “In Nigeria especially in FCT, we were part of the states that had overwhelming number of cases. When we had our first wave we noticed that the pick was in July, 2020.

“In that July we identified a total of 1, 940 cases of confirmed COVID-19. That was our pick. Suddenly, the cases went down.

“Now we are in the second wave. In November, we identified 717 cases of COVID-19. But now in December as at 18 of this month we have identified a total of 2, 462 cases of COVID-19. Within 18 days we recorded or we confirmed a total of 2, 462 cases of COVID-19″.

From the FCT data Okechukwu said 73 percent of the cases are those who are spreading the COVID-19 pandemic without knowing.

Her words: ” I am a COVID survivor. I came down with COVID on the December 3, 2020 and I was just discharged from the treatment centre today.

“My experience at the centre was not too palatable, that is why I am making this video to shear, so that everyone will be curious and know that COVID-19 is real and it’s all over the nation.

“I thank everyone, that got concerned about my illness while I was in the hospital. From the FCT Minister, Malam Musa Bello, Minister of State, Dr, Ramatu Aliyu, every other concerned citizen that took their time to check on me. I thank the management and staff of the treatment centre where I was. God bless you all.

“We all know that this is festive period and as it is now COVID-19 is ravaging our country and the world. It is a pandemic and in Nigeria we are not left out. That shows us that we are in crisis. We are heading for disaster if we do not take precaution, if we do not take preventive measures seriously so as to cut down the transmission of this disease.

“The spread is overwhelming, a lot of people are coming down with COVID-19. When we look at the data we have, there was an increase of 127 percent in this December as compared to the pick we had in July during the first wave.

“We are having so many crisis in this festive season. We have what we call super spreaders. They are the dangerous people that are moving around us. If they cannot identify themselves, that means it is going to be a problem for us this festive period.

“Now we have so many cases that we are identifying. We are going to have a lot of travel, internationally and nationally. Many of these people infected are bringing into Nigeria from other countries their own COVID-19 cases”.

For states that are rejoicing that they do not have cases of COVID-19, she said: “They are going to have imported cases. Everybody should get involved in the fight against COVID-19. The use of Face mask remains the key to prevent the virus. Do not huge people and avoid overcrowded places.”