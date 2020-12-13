The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has expressed sadness over the death of the Chairman of Leadership Newspaper Group, Sam Nda-Isaiah, saying that he contributed to the development of the territory.

Bello, in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, described the late publisher and politician as an epitome of hard work, patriotism, adding that he was a bridge builder and firm believer in the unity of Nigeria.

He said as a resident of Abuja, whose businesses were located in the nation’s capital, Nda-Isaiah had contributed immensely to the development of the FCT.

“Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah was an epitome of hard work, firm believer in the unity of Nigeria and great patriot.

“Although a pharmacist by training, through hard work and commitment to excellence, he founded the Leadership Group, which has in its stable one of Nigeria’s foremost and most influential newspapers,” he said.

The minister prayed God to accept the soul of the deceased and grant his entire family and the Leadership Group the strength and fortitude to bear the loss.

