In a bid to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Monday, ordered that the popular Millennium Recreation Park located within Maitama District of Abuja should remain closed for all social activities.

This development was announced by the Chairman, FCT Ministerial Task Enforcement team on COVID-19, Mr. Ikharo Attah, while addressing Abuja Park Operators Association.

Mr Attah stressed that the action became imperative in order to prevent the spread of the virus, adding that a total lockdown may not be necessary, but the Millennium Park as the epicentre of social gathering during festivities won’t be left open to the public during the yuletide.

“The Millennium park usually experiences an uncontrollable explosive crowd during festivities which could spell doom for residents in view of the ravaging pandemic,” he explained.

He, therefore, directed operators of parks in Abuja to observe all health protocols or face the full wrath of the law.

The Director, FCT Department of Parks and Recreation, Hajia Riskatu Abdulazeez, noted that any park that violates the health protocols risks being sealed off or outright revocation of the lease.

Hajia Abdulazeez said that an enforcement team had already started operations to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 safety rules.

She urged operators of the recreational parks to adopt “no face mask no entry” rules.

