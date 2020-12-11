Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has vowed to impound and prosecute all illegal car marts across the Federal Capital City (FCC) after a 72 hours notice given to them to vacate the areas.

Speaking through the Head of the Ministerial Task Team on the Removal of Illegal Auto Marts in the Federal Capital City, the FCT Director, Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) Wadata Aliyu Bodinga hinted that, Abuja is a planned city and every area has it original use and must not be violated or abused.

He made this known at a meeting with relevant stakeholders on Friday in Abuja, saying, Illegal car marts in Wuse, Gudu, Garki, Maitama among many others should be ready for enforcement.

His words: ” We have gone round the Federal Capital City and indicated areas which are illegal, we have removed them in the past, they came back, but this time around, we will not only remove them , we will also prosecute them.

“This illegal car marts have mostly constituted nuisances on the major ways in the city centre ,thereby , causing accidents and traffic gridlocks. They park in green bridges and walk ways,” Bodinga explained.

Also, the Director Department of Development Control, Tpl. Murktar Galadima said, they are not going to spare anybody but do all necessary things possible to ensure that the city is sanitized. Saying, “this is share indiscipline and impunity.”

While adding that, they have been making efforts to ensure that the city is kept clean and some people think they are above the law.

Similarly, the Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Baba Shehu Lawan who was represented at the occasion by Mr Kaka Bello said most of the car mart harbours other illegal activities .

Also, the Director, Parks and Recreation Department of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mrs Risikatu Abdullazeez said the issue of this illegal car marts in causing environmental disorderliness which constitute environmental nuisances.

She added that, they pack their vehicles on the green bridges and walk ways.

Meanwhile, the National President, Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDN), Prince Ajibola Adedoyin said, the association feels offended that the administration left the illegal car marts on attended to, while saying that they are in full support of the removal exercise.

He , however, appealed to the FCT administration to look into their permanent site issues as the association finds if very difficult to do business in their temporary site.

He said they are ever ready to bring all illegal car marts dealers on board.