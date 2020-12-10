By Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service is to establish fire marshals across the six area councils of the territory, as part of measures to check incessant cases of fire outbreak in Abuja.

The Director of the Service, Sani Saidu, disclosed this at the official launch of the 2020 Dry Season Campaign, at the palace of the Sapeyi of Garki.

Saidu, addressing the traditional leader and his chiefs, said the fire marshals, who would be mobilised across the six area councils of the FCT, would be trained in basic fire-fighting techniques and encouraged to train people in their communities.

“We intend to set up fire marshals across the six area councils of the FCT, who will be helping us to get information to the doorsteps of the residents. Where we cannot reach, these marshals will get there.

“Although the scheme will be a voluntary one with no monetary agreement between us, the service is going to give them the necessary training, while they go back and train others in their communities.”

The director, who is optimistic that the move will help build a culture of fire safety among residents, said: “Destruction arising from fire outbreak has always been colossal in terms of property damages and the ecosystem. It is on this basis that the Minister of the FCT, Mal. Muhammad Musa Bello, has mandated the department to carry out an awareness drive to sensitise farming communities on the dangers associated with indiscriminate bush burning in the territory.

“The significance of this year’s campaign cannot be overemphasised, as it coincides with the Yuletide celebration where a lot of cooking takes place and fireworks are displayed by the youth. Let me reiterate the minister’s resolve that fireworks and indiscriminate bush burning, under whatever guise, are banned in the territory.”

The Sapeyi of Garki, Alhaji Usman Nga Kupi, said the annual campaign is important because it deals with safety of lives and property.