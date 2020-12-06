



Acquires over 30 hectares of land

The Niger State Government is partnering Lee Group, a foreign investment Grou in the areas of Agriculture, Transport and Mining in the State.

The Foreign Investment Group has already acquired over 30 hectares of land in Suleja for the purpose of developing a Suleja Industrial Park for vehicles assembling and other businesses.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello who led the State Government Officials in a meeting with Mr Lee and other top management Officials of the Lee Group, expressed delight with the level of interest shown by the Foreign Company to invest in the State.

He assured the investors of Government’s readiness to ensure investors succeed in the state, adding that his administration is ready to provide the investors with enabling environment that will lead to growth and development of the state and the country at large.

He expressed his commitment to ensuring that the Lee Group succeeds and attracts more investment partners to the state.

The Commissioners for Investment, Dr Mustapha Jibrin and that of Justice Barrister Danmallam participated in the meeting alongside other officials in investment.



Lee Group is a diversified group of companies with interest in various sectors.

The group has been involved in business in Nigeria since 1962.

Vanguard News Nigeria