By Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

Kano state has recorded 85 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 10 days, the Commissioner for Health, Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, announced on Friday.

Tsanyawa expressed worries that 25 per cent of the new cases were severe.

Residents panicked as news of the dramatic rise in the number of cases from tested samples reached them.

The Chairman on COVID-19 Technical Taskforce, Dr. Tijjani Hussaini, disclosed that 56 persons had died of Coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state.

Hussaini said: “We are seeing increasing number of COVID-19 cases. There is a dramatic 85 new positive cases recorded in 10 days.

“In previous three months, we recorded only 71 cases; in the last 10 days, we have 85 cases. For us, this is alarming!

“Only yesterday (Thursday), we had 21 cases (14 per cent) in one day. Looking at the number of positive samples within a space of one week, it means the positive cases have risen drastically.

“It means COVID-19 is becoming more within our community. The positivity graph rose sharply in the months of November and December.

“Technical experts observed there is poor compliance with protocols; walking without face mask; no social distancing; people not using hand sanitizers, etc,” Hussaini sad.

He recommended that the ministries of health and information as well as the media should sensitise members of the public to the return of the ‘invisible enemy.’

He said: “All event centres, mosques and public transports must comply with the COVID-19 protocols.

“There must be collaboration with healthcare outlets and health workers to ensure synergy between them and the Task Force team.

“This pandemic is still with us. Though vaccine has been approved, it will take time for the vaccine to come to Nigeria and be used en mass.”

During the press conference which was held in Government House, Kano, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said Kano would return to the drawing board since the virus has resurfaced in the state.

He said: “Indeed, we are back to the drawing board because the virus is back. All along, we had thought the virus was dying and dying daily and would finally die and be buried. But alas, it has recovered and returned.

“The pandemic is much around in the entire country and is increasing. The case in Kano is worrisome. But I have trust we shall be able to win the battle in the state.”

The governor assured that the state’s health facilities would be improved for optimum utilisation.

Ganduje said: “The laboratories are still alive. We shall ensure the workers are there with drugs to administer to patients.

“Because the virus was down, we had to reduce volunteer workers. But now that the curve of the pandemic has risen, we are returning to the drawing board to invite nurses, NGOs, development partners and all stakeholders so that we are on the same page to take this fight to the community level.

“No doubt, the issue in Kano is that of negligence to protocols. We have to reinforce compliance, especially wearing of face mask.

“Drivers, market people, health workers and religious and traditional leaders must show example to encourage others.”