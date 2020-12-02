By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), on Wednesday, approved a total of N120, 717,387,596 for various projects across states of the federation.

Addressing State House Correspondents after the virtual FEC meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, ministers of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; and Water Resources Engr Suleiman Adamu, gave details of approvals they obtained during the meeting.

In his own brief, the Minister of Works and Housing, Fashola, said the three memoranda, totalling N117,485,081,325, presented to the FEC for approval were passed.

According to him, while two were in respect of various roads and bridges works, the third was for a banking application software for the Federal Mortgage Bank.

“Council approved a total sum of N18, 923,846,198.47 billion for roads and bridges. First is the rehabilitation of 26 kilometers of Kano – Kazaure – Daura – Mai’adua Road in Kano-Jigawa-Katsina States at N8.767 billion. Omor – Umulokpa Road in Anambra and Enugu N1.712 billion.

“Rehabilitation of Oye – Oranto off Enugu Express Dunukofia in Anambra at N2.504 billion. Okpokwu Bridge along Ogoja – Okuku – Aliforkpa-Benue Road in Cross River N1.057 billion. Bridge at kilometer 22 +700 meters along Bida -Zungaru road in Niger at N1.022 billion. Nkwumi Bridge linking Abia and Enugu states at N1.072 billion, and Chalawa – Runku – Sawa – Kayi Road in Kombotso, Kano State N2.787 billion.

“The other memorandum relating to roads is for the total sum of N98, 73,840,842.81 billion. The roads are in Rijiya – Gusau Road in Zamfara N1.799 billion; Jega – Kwanar Sanagi – Kebbi – Gunmi Road in Kebbi N31.539 billion; Koko- Mahuta Road in Kebbi, N19.713 billion; Kukar Babangida – Gangara Road in Katsina N11.731 billion, Ihiala-Orlu -Umuduru Road to Uko at N16.750 billion, Oye Ama Etitte road to Umuawulu Road in Anambra at N2.155 billion and rehabilitation in Bichi Road in Kano State N8.34 billion.

“The third memo was the procurement of a core banking application software for Federal Mortgage Bank in the sum of N487.394; 285.71 million for Messers FINTAX software to enable Federal Mortgage Bank provide all the frontline services that other banks now provide across its branches nationwide.

“Unlike other banks, federal mortgage bank is still unable to send automated notices, statements and all of those to national housing fund contributors. This application will now enable the federal mortgage bank provide those kinds of services and do a lot of automation and reconciliation loan and credit processing when fully installed”, he explained.

Also briefing, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, said his ministry presented two memoranda to Council, once of which was the furnishing of the already completed technology building that is the data and communication command and control center at the cost of N2, 100,080,759.65 billion.

Besides the furnishing memorandum, he said an approval was obtained for the purchase of 44 operational vehicles for meant to enhance efficiency of the officers, which include Comptrollers, Assistant Comptroller Generals, Deputy Comptroller Generals as well as for patrol duties, at the cost of N768, 077, 08 million.

“Council also approved contract for the furnishing of the technology building, that is the data and communication command and control center, it will also serve as the service Headquarter of Nigeria Immigration Service. The award is favour of messers Julius Berger Nigeria Plc at the total sum approved is N2, 100,080,759.65 billion.

“Council approved the procurement of operational vehicles to enhance efficiency in the service for those who have been recently promoted in the Nigeria Immigration Service, Comptrollers, Assistant Comptroller Generals, Deputy Comptroller Generals as well as patrol vehicles. The council approved procurement of 44 operational vehicles at total contract sum of N768, 077, 08 million. The beneficiaries are messers PAN, Kawra and Wanla Motors Nigeria Ltd.

“While the final phase of consultancy was given to Messers APTECH Practice Ltd, an architectural design consultants. The ward is a total sum of N163, 956,232.03. The duration of the project is four months,” he said.

FEC also approved a memo which sought the award of contract for the reversed cost for an extension of time of the consultancy services at Tadasungai Irrigation project in Kwara state.

Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu recalled that Council had okayed the reversal of the total cost of the main project and got approval to extend the services of the consultant, Messers Tech Consult Consultancy International and associates Ltd for another 12 months.

“It was 24 months plus 12 months extension plus 12 months liability period, making it 36 for a total sum of N200, 192,200 million inclusive 7.5 percent VAT. These are high priority project along the banks of River Niger and has the potential to improve production in the country especially rice production.”

The Minister said council also approved award of contract for a dedicated power line for middle Ogun Irrigation project phase one which is in Iseyin in Oyo State.

He explained that the irrigation system used to be powered by diesel generators, “but because of deregulation and with diesel it has become so expensive and not sustainable.

“So, we have to look for other ways and means to power irrigation systems. We are looking at both National grid and solar. In this case we have an interim arrangement to extend power for national grid power to irrigation scheme and in the future before it is finished, we will take it to solar.

“The capacity coverage is about 3,000 hectares and right now about 1,300 hectares have been finished but because of lack of power we cannot irrigate the land. Also the land is only being used for rare…irrigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, as well as Minister of State for Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi, informed State House Correspondents of their visits to their home states; Benue and Nasarawa states respectively, on the mission to relate with stakeholders on recent #EndSARS protests.