By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday approved about N44.5 billion for various contracts under the ministries of Works and Housing, and Power and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Briefing State House correspondents after the weekly FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello, said Council approved contracts for water treatment projects and roads within the territory, to the tune N31,630,221,349.

He said the approval given for road contracts was in favour of an upwards review of some roads within the territory.

According to him, “Federal Executive Council meeting approved the award of contract for the procurement of Field Materials ((ALUM and Gaseous Chlorine) for Water Treatment by the Federal Capital Territory Water Board, to Messrs Gojac Nigeria Limited at the sum of N627,600 and Mudpha Nigeria Limited at N200,000. Completion period is 12 months.

“It also approved a request for upward review of the contract sum for the completion of roads B6, B12 and Circlar Road, Central Area District, Abuja – Revised Estimated Total Coat (RETC) No. 2, awarded to Messrs Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

“Reviewed from the old contract sum of N66,831,381,123.49 to additional upward review of N31,629,393,749.87. The newly revised contract sum is N98,460,774,862.36.”

Also briefing, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fasola said his ministry presented a memorandum on behalf of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA, for various general repairs in different parts of the country.

The projects will gulp N8, 180,948,137.50.

He said, “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum on behalf of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, (FERMA). This was for general repairs, emergency repairs and maintenance of roads and critical intervention on 10 roads in different parts of Nigeria.

“One is the maintenance of Ikot Ekpene-Itu road in Akwa Ibom state, repair and maintenance of Onitsha – Aguleri-Adani road in Anambra State, the general maintenance of Nasarawa-Toto-Abaji road, reinstatement of failed pavement sections on the Zuba-Abaji road in the FCT.

“Major maintenance repairs along Atan-Agbara in the border of Lagos and Ogun states along Badagri area, general maintenance of Okene-Adogo-Ajaokuta-Itobe road in Kogi state, the construction of Aden bridge between Okada and Ogbogui-Abangbe spur to Benin-Shagamu dual carriageway in Edo state, general maintenance repairs of Potiskum-Fika-Ngalda-Gombe road in Yobe state.

“General maintenance repairs of Benin-Asaba-Onitsha dual carriageway, that is the existing road to the Niger Bridge, general maintenance repairs of the Warri-Benin carriageway in Delta state. The total sum of these contracts was N8, 180,948,137.50 and council approved this memorandum on behalf of FERMA.”

Also, briefing, the Minister of Power, Mamman Saleh, said the Council approved two memoranda for the ministry, adding that the aggregated cost of the projects on the memoranda stood at N4.7 billion.

He said, “Today the Federal Executive Council approved two memos from the Ministry of Power. One is the revised estimated total cost in the contract of construction of infrastructure at the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria’s permanent site in Abuja. The total cost is 88.046 million.

“The second approval by the council is the extension of the contract time for the consultancy service in the project management and supervision of the ongoing construction of Zungeru at the power project in the sum of $3.5 million and N3. 4 billion equivalent to N4.7 billion.”

Vanguard News Nigeria