By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N59.350 billion for roads and aviation projects across the country.

Three ministers – Babatunde Fashola (Works and Housing), Alhaji Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture), on behalf of Senator Hadi Sirika (Aviation) and Mallam Mohammed Bello (Federal Capital Territory, FCT) – addressed State House correspondents on the memoranda presented during the weekly FEC meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

Fashola said his memorandum was on two contracts valued at N50.858 billion.

“The Ministry of Works and Housing presented one memorandum for the award of contract for the construction of two roads: the Yakassai-Badume-Damargu-Makinzali Road in Kano, in favour of CCECC for N12.157 billion and the rehabilitation of the Kaduna-Panbegua-Jos Road, linking Kaduna and Plateau states, in favour of Setraco Nigeria Limited, for N38.701 billion and the proposals were approved by the Federal Executive Council,” he said.

Bello said FEC approved two contract augmentations – both on roads – for his ministry.

“As part of opening up rural areas in the FCT, predominantly agricultural areas, the FEC has approved the revised estimated total cost/augmentation of the contract for the construction of Yaba-Kpahe Road in Kwali/Abaji Area Council in the FCT.

“As you know, that is an area that is by River Gurara, which is a very important water body crossing the FCT. It is a very important agricultural area. With this particular project, we hope when completed will enhance the economic development of that area, aid food security in the FCT and bring about security and peace.

“The contract was awarded to Messrs COAN (W.A) Limited at N431,640,286 at the completion period of 12 months. The contract sum increased from N914,189,200 to N1,345,829,486.

“Council also approved the revised estimated total cost/augmentation and change in scope of the contract for the construction of one service carriageway of inner northern expressway, from Ring Road III to Rind Road IV, Abuja Industrial Park. It is supposed to link the road to the rest of the road systems in the territory.

“It is a very important project which we will try as much as possible to fund so that we can see completion within 24 months. The contract is awarded to Messrs Salini Nigeria Limited at the cost of N7,302,585,139. The contract sum increased from N7,179,322,294 to N14,481,907,414,” he said.

Mohammed reported on Sirika’s presentation to the FEC on N758,173,556 contracts.

According to him, the contracts are for the expansion of the Maiduguri Airport’s apron and another one for the insurance of 22 airport facilities across the country.

“On behalf of the Minister of Aviation, who presented two memos, I want to give you highlight of the two memos. The first memo is a contract for the expansion of the apron at the Maiduguri Airport. This contract is worth N719,117,868.60. It’s awarded to a company called Luvaslink Projects Limited.

“The expansion of the Maiduguri Airport has become necessary because of the increased traffic at the airport. The apron of an airport is actually that area where aircraft manoeuvre, where they turn, where they park.

“The second contract is one awarded to Zenith General Insurance Company and 19 other insurance companies to insure assets, such as terminal buildings in 22 airports belonging to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). The contract sum is N390,550,687.45. Both memos were approved by Council today,” he said.

Also, the FEC also granted ratification for the Nigerian Road Safety Strategy II (NRSS II), which is designed to reduce road accidents and make traveling safe across the country.

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clement Agba, said the newly ratified NRSS II is an improvement on the NRSS I, which was operated between 2014 and 2018.