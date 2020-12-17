Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on his 78th birthday anniversary.

The FEC, in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, said God specifically blessed Nigeria with President Buhari at a time when Nigeria and the world are in need of focused leadership.

“On behalf of members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), I wish to felicitate with His Excellency, MUHAMMADU BUHARI, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the occasion of his 78th birthday.

“We also wish to thank the Almighty God for endowing you with wisdom and good health to steer the ship of the Nigerian state especially, at this time, when the nation and indeed, nations of the world, need purposeful and focused leadership, which you have consistently provided.

“It is our sincere prayers that under your leadership, Nigeria shall continue to enjoy stability, remain United and indivisible, because you have committed to the objective of nation-building.

“Members of the FEC wish our President many more happy returns of the day and God’s abundant grace,” the statement said.