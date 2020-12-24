The Federal Executive Council (FEC), yesterday, approved projects worth N44.5 billion for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Works and Housing as well as Power ministries.

Briefing newsmen at end of the virtual meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello, said contracts for Abuja water treatment and roads, totalling N31, 630,221,349 got approval. He hinted that the project sums of some of the highways were upwardly reviewed.

“The meeting approved the award of contract for the procurement of field materials ((alum and gaseous chlorine) for water treatment by the Federal Capital Territory Water Board to Messrs Gojac Nigeria Limited at the sum of N627, 600 and Mudpha Nigeria Limited at N200, 000. Completion period is 12 months.

“It also sanctioned request for upward review of the contract sum for the completion of Roads B6, B12 and Circular Road, Central Area District, Abuja – Revised Estimated Total Coat (RETC) No. 2, awarded to Messrs Julius Berger Nigeria Plc,” Bello explained.

Also speaking, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fasola, stated that his ministry presented a memorandum on behalf of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) for general repairs in parts of the country.

According to him, the projects cost N8, 180,948,137.50. His words: “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum on behalf of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA). This was for general repairs, emergency repairs and maintenance of roads and critical intervention on 10 roads in different parts of Nigeria.

“One is the maintenance of Ikot Ekpene-Itu road in Akwa Ibom State, repair and maintenance of Onitsha-Aguleri-Adani road in Anambra State, general maintenance of Nasarawa-Toto-Abaji road and reinstatement of failed pavement sections on the Zuba-Abaji road in the FCT.

“Major maintenance repairs along Atan-Agbara in the border of Lagos and Ogun states along Badagri area, general maintenance of Okene-Adogo-Ajaokuta-Itobe road in Kogi State, construction of Aden bridge between Okada and Ogbogui-Abangbe spur to Benin-Sagamu dual carriageway in Edo State and general maintenance repairs on Potiskum-Fika-Ngalda-Gombe road in Yobe State, among others.”