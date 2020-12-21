Nduka Chiejina (Asst Editor), Abuja

ARNERGY Solar Limited, an indigenous solar company, has brought foreign investments worth $9 million to boost solar electrification in Nigeria.

Chief Executive Officer, Arnergy Solar Limited, Mr. Femi Adeyemo told reporters that the company had last year brought in equity investors into the country where it raised $9 million, assuring that the company is deploying the funds in power businesses vertically.

According to him, with the funds, Arnergy Solar Limited is targeting to impact 20,000 businesses by year 2024.

Adeyemo made this known at the Solar Home Systems (SHS) Output Based Fund (OBF) grant Agreement signing in Abuja. The OBF agreement is supervised by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and funded by the World Bank.

He said the fund would help accelerate and catalyse what the firm wants to do to ensure that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that are the bedrock of the economy are able to run their businesses sustainably.

Speaking on the agreement, Adeyemo said Arnergy “will continue to deepen and accelerate what we have been doing which is deploying solar home systems to small and medium enterprises across the country”.

Component Head, Solar Home Systems, Ifunanya Nwandu-Dozie, in her presentation, said the standalone Solar Home System Component is conceived to help millions of underserved Nigerian households and micro small medium enterprises (MSMES) access better energy services at lower cost than what they pay through the sale of stand-alone solar systems provided by the private market.