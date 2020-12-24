By Blessing Olaifa, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Friday, December 25 and Monday, December 28, 2020 as well as Friday, January 1, 2021, as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations.

Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola announced the holidays on behalf of the government.

The minister felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians across the world on this year’s Yuletide season.

He urged Christians to adopt the creed of Christ on faith, hope and love.

A statement on Wednesday in Abuja by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, reads: “We must emulate the life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness that the birth and Ministry of Jesus Christ signified. That will be the best way to know Christ and celebrate his birth.”

Aregbesola advised Nigerians to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, as stipulated by relevant authorities, during and after the Yuletide.