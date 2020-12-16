The Nigerian Government has approved 173 centres and 30 state government institutions to carry out enrolments for National Identity Number (NIN) nationwide.
This development comes on the heels of the Nigerian Communications Commission directing telecommunication service subscribers to block SIM cards not registered with NIN after two weeks.
A public notice on the website of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) titled, ‘Approved Data Capturing Agents (Digital Identity Ecosystem)’ on Wednesday, enlisted the approved the outlets for the NIN registration.
The notice read, “The Honorable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), has approved the licensing of 173 Agents and 30 State Governments/Public Sector Institutions to conduct enrolment of all persons including legal residents into the National Identity Database on behalf of the National Identity Management Commission.
“Pursuant to the above, find the list of all the successful firms who satisfied all the evaluation criteria as stated in the Advert for the Expression of Interest (EOI) of each of the respective categories in full.
“The Commission congratulates all those who have been cleared to conduct enrollment of all persons on behalf of NIMC for data capture services.”
Below is a list of the enrolment centres according to categories:
CATEGORY A: PRIVATE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
1. Adebola Sobanjo Company Ltd
2. Afritech Multiconcept Ltd
3. Airtel Network Limited
4. Aliph Technologies Ltd
5. Amex West Africa Ltd
6. AndyzInegrated Services Ltd
7. Atl Activate Tech Limited
8. Basaleh Global Services Ltd
9. Basmak Technologies Ltd
10. Bellokano.Com Ltd
11. Beu-Synergy Solutions Ltd
12. Biosec Solutions Ltd
13. Biosecureone Ltd
14. Blackstones Engineering Ltd
15. Citizen Helpline Ltd
16. Cobaz Projects Ltd
17. Cynox IT Ltd
18. Dantata Universal Services Nig Ltd
19. Datamining Company Ltd
20. Datees Global Concept Ltd
21. DavedestInegrated Service Ltd
22. Dune Engineering & Construction Ltd
23. Electronic Payplus Ltd
24. Estabet Synergy Ltd
25. Emerging Markets Telecommunications Services Limited (9Mobile)
26. Etranzact
27. File Solutions Limited
28. Fingertips Enterprises Int. Partners Ltd
29. FlexisafEdusoft Ltd
30. Globacom Limited
31. Greenmozis Ltd
32. Hunter & Cook Ltd
33. Ibolda Health International Ltd
34. Interra Networks Ltd
35. Jetlink Limited
36. Joeson Consult Ltd
37. Joma Investments Ltd
38. Juads Technologies Ltd
39. Kevone Consult Ltd
40. Khahus Consulting Solutions Ltd
41. Kimberely Matt Nig Ltd
42. Knowledge Resource Ltd
43. Knowledge Square Foresight Ltd
44. Kruggerbrent & Co Ltd
45. Lasventures Global Services Ltd
46. Laukamz & Co Ltd
47. Leema Investment Nig Ltd
48. Lexington Technologies
49. Liviasoft Technologies Ltd
50. MTN Nigeria Communications Plc.
51. Multibase Investment Ltd
52. Nehemic Nig Ltd
53. Ninto Company Nigeria Limited
54. Nolia Consult Ltd
55. Nouveltech Ltd
56. NQLB Nig Ltd
57. Office Machines Nigeria Limited
58. Pandus Powell’s Nig Ltd
59. Paychex International
60. Payvision Plus Nig Ltd
61. Pen Prime Ltd
62. Phase Point Platforms Ltd
63. Pyrich Group Ltd
64. Research and Data Solutions Ltd
65. Rhino Niger Networks Ltd
66. Samuiky Global Ltd
67. Sanstonz Consultancy Services Ltd
68. Seamfix Nig Ltd
69. Service Management Consultancy Ltd
70. Slogani Consults Nig Ltd
71. Socket Works Ltd
72. Softcom Ltd
73. Solcorn Technologies Ltd
74. Succesory Nig Ltd
75. Tech Systems Ltd
76. Tenece Professional Services Ltd
77. Thrixes Technologies Ltd
78. Unified Payment Services Ltd
79. Vantage Management Consultancy Ltd
80. VDT Communications Ltd
81. Verifix Concept Ltd
82. Verifyme Nig Ltd
83. Verse It Ltd
84. Volsus Energy Ltd
85. Xptech Power Ltd
86. YWC Technologies Ltd
87. Zebra Multi Services Ltd
CATEGORY B: NON-GOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATION AND CIVIL SOCIETY ORGANIZATIONS
1. Africa Youth Growth Foundation
2. An Nadaa Educational Foundation
3. Arrida Relief Foundation
4. Excellent World Foundation
5. Hadejia Ina Mafita Initiative Community Based Organization
6. Mimido Initiative & Development
7. Murna Foundation
CATEGORY C: START-UP COMPANIES AND SMALL, MEDIUM ENTERPRISES
S/N NAME
1. AA&T Consulting Services
2. Agile Talata Enterprise Ltd
3. Andy Links GPS Data Tracking Services Ltd
4. Avas Tech Ltd
5. Azera Data Ltd
6. Babalola Olawale & Kadeba Ayodele Globacom Office
7. Data Formula Global Concept Ltd
8. De Blue Shangarilla Limited
9. Digidynamics Technologies Ltd
10. Dtrexx Continental Services Ltd
11. Ebe Data Services Ltd
12. Ekuleku Innovation System Ltd
13. Emjeh Multi-Investment Ltd
14. Gefau Global Services Limited
15. Grayhart Ltd
16. Improved Data Solutions & Information Technology Ltd
17. Joreal Nigeria Limited
18. J-Mech Distribution Ltd
19. Kable Premium Hub Ltd
20. Kamanda Global ICT International Nigeria Limited
21. Kasu Global Consult Ltd
22. Layonas Engineering Nig. Ltd
23. Legelege Entries & Travs Ltd
24. Linx Spatial Systems Ltd
25. Moriah Rock International Ltd
26. Napi Technologies Ltd
27. OAR College of Health & Technology
28. Omokhoje Sam-Jegede & Co
29. Pomade Consulting Ltd
30. Oridum Limited
31. Prestigious ICT Investment Ltd
32. Prioclen Limited
33. Primeage Success Team Ltd
34. Randaframes Engineering
35. Rayons D’or Ltd
36. Reffi Global Ltd
37. Rovins Global Services Ltd
38. Ruks Enterprise International Global Ltd
39. Sabon Sara ICT Global Concept
40. Seas Data Resources Ltd
41. Simpson Ventures Limited
42. Spaceblog Technologies Ltd
43. Spherical GIS & RS Ltd
44. TBL Quantum Digital Tech Ltd
45. Teenth Integrated Global Services Ltd
46. UGS Technologies Ltd
CATEGORY D: SMALL, MEDIUM ENTERPRISES SMES (B1)
1. A.F. Partnership
2. AA & MM Masterclass Enterprises
3. Abuchi Ed Ogbuchi & Co
4. Adeoye& Associates
5. Ajiboye Adeoye & Co
6. Best Internet Café
7. Bin Khalifa Global Resources
8. Friends Café & Gen Printing Services
9. Fx-Keyplus Concepts
10. Gomfid Multi Services
11. Himbell Company Ltd
12. Hub House Global Limited
13. IsahNguru Ventures
14. Jibyes Consulting
15. Jubilee Computers and Logistics
16. Kayode Ogunro & Company
17. Lukadol & Associates Ltd
18. Maydan Associates
19. Miandkay Enterprises
20. Micropro Global Comm
21. N. A. Samuelson Business Consult
22. New Age Computer CBT Enterprises
23. OAR Educational Services & Innovation Centre Ltd
24. Olusuyi Agboola & Co
25. Parity-Bit Systems
26. Pentium Paul Ltd
27. Primetouch Computers
28. Real Positive Friends
29. Stanford Exclusive Associates Ltd
30. Taju Audu & Company
31. Theo ICT Integrated
32. Yudee Integrated Resources
33. Zincom Technology
PUBLIC SECTOR INSTITUTIONS – STATE GOVERNMENTS
1. Abia State Government
2. Adamawa State Ministry of Special Duties
3. Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Science & Technology
4. Cross River State Government
5. Delta State Ministry of Economic Planning
6. Ebonyi State Ministry of Information & State Orientation
7. Gombe State Government
8. Lagos State Residents Registration Agency
9. Kaduna State Residents Registration Agency
10. Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management
11. Kano State Ministry of Special Duties
12. Nigeria Postal Service
13. Ogun State Government
14. Oyo State Ministry of Finance
15. Sokoto Investment Company Limited
16. Zamfara State Government
PUBLIC SECTOR ORGANIZATIONS
1. Abuja Enterprise Agency
2. Central Bank of Nigeria (Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Systems
Plc)
3. Corporate Affairs Commission
4. Defence Space Administration
5. Economic and Financial Crimes Commission
6. Independent National Electoral Commission
7. Joint Tax Board
8. Military Pensions Board
9. National Agricultural Extension & Research Liaison Services
10. National Commission for Refugees, Migrants & Internally
Displaced Persons
11. National Health Insurance Scheme
12. National Pension Commission Nigeria Communications
Commission
13. National Population Commission
14. Nigerian Postal Service
