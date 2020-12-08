Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and in a bid to enforce safety guidelines, the federal government has revived and deployed the 1984 War Against Indiscipline (WAI) brigade to enforce the use of face masks, as well as physical distancing.

Speaking during the deployment of the brigade, the Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba Abari, lamented the rate at which the virus was spreading, urging them to enforce the COVID-19 guidelines among Nigerians.

He said, “We have gathered here to witness the flag-off of yet another COVID-19 campaign of the NOA.

“This time, we are using our War Against Indiscipline (WAI) Brigade as foot soldiers for the persuasive enforcement of face masks wearing, physical distancing and regular hand washing/sanitisation in the face of a general lackadaisical attitude towards COVID-19 protocols by the Nigerian public.

“WAI brigade is a voluntary organisation that has always been an integral part of the NOA and has been very effective in community mobilisation, sensitisation, organisation and peace-building.

“We are therefore deploying the Brigade to deploy their persuasive skills in convincing their respective communities in all parts of the country to practice the wearing of face mask and maintain the prescribed safe distance of at least 2 meters or 6 feet from other persons to avoid the spreading or contracting the Coronavirus.

In his address, the Commandant of WAI Brigade, Mohammad Yahaya, charged his members to take the enforcement and sensitization to the nooks and crannies of the communities, adding that the campaign became necessary following the death rate recorded globally as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 pandemic is still around, even though we are in the post-COVID-19 but according to the NCDC, the rate at which it is increasing is alarming, that is why the Agency is organising this campaign, with the FCT together with the WAI Brigade.

“We, therefore, expect the WAI brigade commands nationwide to go to the market places, motor parks, schools and sensitise the public on the need to continue observing COVID-19 protocols, using face mask washing hands with soap, using sanitizers, keeping distance and the rest.”

“This campaign by NOA came at the right time because if you look at what is happening in other countries, the rate at which COVID-19 is killing people is alarming and on the increase,” he added in his address shared by Nigrian Tribune.

