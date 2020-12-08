Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Federal Housing Authority has issued a 30 days ultimatum to illegal occupants of lands and houses at the Sharada housing estate in Kano State to vacate or face the full wrath of the law.

The Authority’s Executive Director, Business Development, in charge of Commercial, Corporate and Social Housing, Dr. Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa issued the ultimatum during an inspection visit of the housing estate.

Kofa, former member representing Kiru and Bebeji Federal Constituency, lamented that they realised that there were illegal occupants at the Estate.

“There are those who are illegally occupying some of the houses, some have illegally acquired lands there and there are illegal structures, like corner shops.

“We had a meeting with the Residents Association of the Estate alongside security agencies. We also gave a standing directive of 30 days for all those who are illegally occupying the place to immediately leave.

“There are those who erected structures without any permission from authorities. Those we also asked them to write to the concerned government agencies for rectification.”

Kofa said they were in Kano to build a synergy and cooperation with the Kano State Government in respect Sharada Federal Housing Estate. The Executive Director further maintained that, the Agency will make serious arrangements to repair the roads and all other dilapidated structures at the estate for the benefit of all residence.

He pointed out that they are working to ensure that all things are done for good of people, pointing out that they wanted to convert the estate to a model one where everybody living in it and all Kano indigene will be very proud of it.

Earlier, Kofa paid a courtesy visit to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje where the Governor endorsed the plan of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) to rejuvenate and facelift the Federal Housing Estate, Sharada, Kano.

Governor Ganduje expressed satisfaction with the new development, while commending Federal Housing Authority for the initiative.

