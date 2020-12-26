By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Federal Polytechnic Ukana, Essien Udim local government area of Akwa Ibom State would commence Engineering programme by 2021 when it will resume for next academic session.

The Rector, Dr Uduak Ukekpe disclosed this weekend when he took newsmen on a tour of completed and ongoing projects at the main campus of the institution as part of activities marking his two years in office.

Ukekpe said the institution has already acquired all necessary equipment for the Engineering programme, adding that some buildings being constructed for the programme have been completed while some are almost completed.

He noted that the Engineering courses would increase the enrolment of students in the Polytechnic.

His words, “By next academic session we will be good to go for Engineering programme. As a Polytechnic, that will attract increased enrolment of students. We have acquired all the necessary equipment listed by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) as a requirement for the programme approval.

” We are only waiting for remaining construction work including the Electrical /Electronics Engineering complex to be completed. But the Civil Engineering Workshop and School of Environmental studies complexes have been completed and equipment installed since last year.

“We are trying our best under this difficult period to provide the necessary infrastructure for this institution. About 80per cent of the projects you have seen here is as a result of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) interventions. We are doing our best to attract any TETFUND intervention where possible.

“I appreciate the support of TETFUND to the development of tertiary institutions in the country. We know that it has not been easy this year 2020 with the government because of the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy”

The Rector stressed that a total of eight courses would be added to Statistics and Computer Science already offered at the institution.

He listed the courses to include Science Laboratory Technology, Civil Engineering, Electrical Electronics Engineering, Architecture, Computer Engineering, Business Administration, Survey, and Accounting.

He noted that all the Courses under the National Diploma programme would be given full accreditation by NBTE alongside the Computer Science and Statistics that were given interim accreditation.

Vanguard News Nigeria