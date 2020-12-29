Image from Nairametrics

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

A female Point of Sale (POS) operator who was simply identified as Ann, has reportedly disarmed two robbery suspects in Uhogua community in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Ann operates a POS shop at the junction that leads to a facility that houses the home for the needy christened International Christian Centre which houses no fewer than 3000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDP).

The robbery suspects who were said to be armed with a locally made pistol, had stormed the shop and initially pretended to be genuine customers but the POS operator immediately sensed the danger that they had come to rob her.

She was said to have immediately to become suspicious when the suspects brought out an Automated Teller Machine card (ATM) and requested to withdraw N200, 000 which led to her becoming alert and saw when one of the suspects brought out the locally made gun and ordered her to surrender all the money she had to them.

But the operator was said to have snatched the gun from the hand of the suspect and consequently raised the alarm, which attracted some security operatives around her.

An eye witness said “On entering the shop, I was told that the suspects brought out an ATM and requested for the sum of N200,000.

”But while the woman was trying to insert the cash card into the POS terminal, they immediately brandished a gun and ordered her to give them the whole cash and her mobile phones.

“The woman was brave enough to strike the hand of the man holding the gun following which the gun fell. She then immediately raised serious alarm which attracted security agents in the area who responded swiftly.”

He said that the two robbery suspects were identified as Andrew Adubu and Destiny Olu before they were handed over to the police.

“The two suspects identified as Andrew Adubu and Destiny Olu came on a motorcycle to the POS shop. Before they were handed over to the police, they confessed that were trying to raise money to take care of family needs during the ongoing Yuletide,” Mr Omatshola added.

Items recovered from the suspects include one locally made pistol and an unregistered motorcycle.

When contacted, Chidi Nwabuzor, the state Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident adding that policemen have been placed in strategic positions across the state to deal with criminal elements.

