A map of Borno, a state in north-east Nigeria.

A female suicide bomber on Friday night reportedly infiltrated Kaimari, a remote village in Borno state instantly killing herself and two men as her bomb detonated.

Kaimara area is at the outskirts of Konduga local government of the state.

The State Emergency Management Agency’s Head of Rapid Response team Mr. Bello Dambatta confirmed the incident.

Three male civilians were also injured by the explosion and rushed to a hospital where the third death occurred.

So far only one person is on admission in hospital because of the severity of his injury, the other injured person has been discharged, Dambatta stated.

The suicide attack is the sequel to an ambush on travelers around Auno, 23 kilometers west of Maiduguri.